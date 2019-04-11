State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4,623.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,306,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,618.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,868 shares of company stock worth $14,388,823. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue-trims-position-in-paychex-inc-payx.html.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.