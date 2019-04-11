State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,072 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,799,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,272,000 after acquiring an additional 833,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,436,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,443,000 after acquiring an additional 434,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $873.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

