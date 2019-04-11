State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,293,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $147,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

