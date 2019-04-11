Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Stake Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,723,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,274,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $589,253,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,756,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,782,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $144.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $158.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $1,331,874.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $71,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

