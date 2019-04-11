Stamps.com (STMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Stamps.com from $300.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Stamps.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.83.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.70. 9,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.37. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $170.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 28.73%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $93,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $222,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,500 in the last three months. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 33.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.