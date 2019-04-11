Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

