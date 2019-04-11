Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 16,733 MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.63. MYR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $91,314.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $300,164.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,288.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,042 shares of company stock valued at $568,546. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/squarepoint-ops-llc-buys-shares-of-16733-myr-group-inc-myrg.html.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.