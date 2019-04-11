Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 12,393 Shares of Federated National Holding Co (FNHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Federated National were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Federated National by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Federated National by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Federated National by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federated National during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federated National by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated National news, Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Federated National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNHC. BidaskClub raised Federated National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Federated National in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Federated National stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Federated National Holding Co has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $211.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Federated National Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

