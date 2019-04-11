Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 4,700 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,980,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39,495.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,990,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,748 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,528,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,063,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,544,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $125.55 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.16.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

