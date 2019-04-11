Spirent Communications (SPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 190 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price (up from GBX 146 ($1.91)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 152 ($1.99) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.90) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of $893.98 million and a PE ratio of 16.18.

In other news, insider Eric G. Hutchinson purchased 168 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £252 ($329.28). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 25,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £39,497.10 ($51,609.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 524 shares of company stock worth $74,856.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

