Spin Master Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$547.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$552.78 million.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Spin Master and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.55.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$39.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$34.93 and a 12 month high of C$59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

