Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Trading Down 8.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 951,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,068,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

SPPI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $113,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 36,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $394,700.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,880.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,495 over the last 90 days. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,910,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,289,000 after buying an additional 639,075 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/spectrum-pharmaceuticals-sppi-trading-down-8-1.html.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.