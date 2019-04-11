SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $68.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1889 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

