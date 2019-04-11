Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. 308,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,879. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Position Boosted by Wambolt & Associates LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/spdr-sp-600-small-cap-growth-etf-slyg-position-boosted-by-wambolt-associates-llc.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1197 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.