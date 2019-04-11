SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) Position Boosted by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.
SLYG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. 308,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,879. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $70.00.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
