SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (WIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 5,162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

WIP stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

