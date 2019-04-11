SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) Shares Bought by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.33. 24,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,187. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

