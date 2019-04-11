SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

