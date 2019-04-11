Sp8de Tops 1-Day Volume of $701.00 (SPX)

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Sp8de token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and LATOKEN. Sp8de has a market cap of $270,281.00 and $701.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sp8de has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00347194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.01418470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00224487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001630 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sp8de is forum.sp8de.com

Buying and Selling Sp8de

Sp8de can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

