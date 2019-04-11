Southwest Gas (SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWX. UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.64. 1,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,444. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $68.21 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $117,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,563.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

