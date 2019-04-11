Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,369 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 53,604 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for 3.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/southwest-airlines-co-luv-is-gibraltar-capital-management-inc-s-8th-largest-position.html.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.