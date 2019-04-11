Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,680,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,074,161,000 after acquiring an additional 317,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,482,289,000 after acquiring an additional 383,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,452,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $790,557,000 after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $683,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $189.22 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $191.50. The company has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/sound-view-wealth-advisors-llc-buys-new-position-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.