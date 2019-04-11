Sonos (SONO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -48.54. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 209,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $2,054,853.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,105,857 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,799. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sonos by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

