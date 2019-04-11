News headlines about United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United States Basketball League earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:USBL opened at $0.15 on Thursday. United States Basketball League has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-likely-to-affect-united-states-basketball-league-usbl-stock-price.html.

About United States Basketball League

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United States Basketball League Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Basketball League and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.