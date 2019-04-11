Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Suzuki Motor (SZKMF) Stock Price

News stories about Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Suzuki Motor earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $68.28.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

