Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) were up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 650,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 202,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

Get Social Reality alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/social-reality-srax-trading-up-10-8.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Social Reality in the third quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Social Reality in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Social Reality in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Reality Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.