Social Reality (SRAX) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) were up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 650,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 202,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Social Reality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.04.
Social Reality Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)
Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.
