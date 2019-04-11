Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.56.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$34.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.57. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$33.30 and a 52 week high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.52) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.40000022641512 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.30%.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.