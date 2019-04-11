Snap (SNAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap continues to witness growth in user engagement, as average time spent on the platform has improved to more than 30 minutes per day. The latest announcements of Snap games, Snap Originals, AR and camera search features are expected to attract users. These are expected to eventually allure advertisers, the primary source of revenues for Snap. Moreover, extended partnerships with Comcast and Viacom related to new content production are likely to expand audience base and drive the top line. Further, Snap expects its user base to increase in 2019, driven by initiatives to attract users above 35 years and the launch of the new Android design that is currently in beta. However, lack of revenue diversification and stiff competition are major headwinds. Moreover, execution is a significant concern due to executive exodus. Further, shares have significantly underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Lara Sweet sold 22,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $273,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 642,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,712,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $85,557.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,852,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,690,846.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,517,946 shares of company stock worth $64,715,231 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Snap by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 1,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

