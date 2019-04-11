Sixt (SIX2) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €113.00 ($131.40) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.00 ($131.40).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €92.90 ($108.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Sixt has a 52 week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 52 week high of €119.70 ($139.19).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

