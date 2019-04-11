Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,412,282,000 after purchasing an additional 210,597 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,750,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $582,245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,879,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,714,000 after purchasing an additional 83,637 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.73.

DE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

