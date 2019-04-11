SISA (SISA) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

SISA (CURRENCY:SISA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One SISA token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. SISA has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SISA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SISA has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.80 or 0.13147942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00047652 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00023510 BTC.

SISA Token Profile

SISA is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. SISA’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for SISA is sisa.fund . SISA’s official message board is medium.com/@sisa.fund . SISA’s official Twitter account is @sisa_fund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SISA

SISA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SISA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SISA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SISA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

