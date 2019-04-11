Sirona Biochem (SBM) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 685,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 501,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $31.55 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

In related news, Director Howard Jarman Verrico sold 460,000 shares of Sirona Biochem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,037.50.

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

