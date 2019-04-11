Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday defended Singapore’s proposed law to battle”online falsehoods,” however his Malaysian counterpart, Mahathir Mohamad, warned that anti-fake news laws were a double-edged sword which may be abused by authorities to remain in power.

The two leaders were talking after discussions aimed at solving disputes over maritime boundariescontrol and the price of water which had strained ties because Mahathir’s alliance swept last May.

Lee said many countries, including France, Germany and Australia, have legislation to combat fake news.

Singapore took almost two decades to deliberate on the issue ahead of the authorities unveiled a bill in parliament to battle information, he said. The law allows the authorities to get rid of online content that it deems as false and contains a jail term up to ten decades and hefty fines.

“This is the problem of fake news and willful false statement being clubbed on the web. It’s a critical problem which faces many countries,” Lee said at a joint news conference.

“Singapore isn’t the only one which has laws on this problem,” he explained. “Even the French have done so, the Germans have done so. The Australians have done something similar and very draconian. The British are considering doing so. So Singapore needed to do this and we all had a very lengthy procedure… finally we have this bill and it’s going to be debated in the house and I hope eventually it will become legislation.”

Lee rejected criticisms from rights groups fear the law could stifle free speech in Singapore, which already has stern laws on dissent and protests.

“They criticized many matters about Singapore’s press management but what we do have worked for Singapore. And it’s our goal to continue to do. And that I think (the new law) will be a significant step ahead in this regard,” he added.

Mahathir said as it guaranteed that his government will soon repeal Malaysia’s law against news. The Senate blocked A previous effort but the government is expected to push at it through again.

“For us, we need to learn how to handle such bogus news. As soon as we have laws that prevent individuals from expressing their views, then we’re afraid the government may abuse the law as it has occurred in the last government,” Mahathir said.

“We don’t need any government, whether or not succeeding governments, to use this law so as to inform and create fake news to be able to keep themselves. Obviously it will be tough to deal with, however, we think we can accept that the challenges and we could handle this,” he explained.

The legislation which takes a penalty of a fine for criminals and up to six years in jail, was rushed from the prior government just before the election of last May despite the worries it would be used to quiet dissent. Najib Razak’s long-ruling coalition was ousted resulting in the initial glimpse of power of Malaysia in 1957, in the vote.

Despite increasing tensions over the months, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to resolve territorial pops in an amicable way.

Since Mahathir — who was a prime minister for 22 years until he resigned in 2003 — returned to power, he’s postponed a high-speed railway link that would reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Mahathir has also required a hike in the purchase price of raw water Malaysia supplies to the city-state under a treaty. Officials from both countries have publicly aired disputes over maritime and airspace difficulties.

The neighbors have, however, agreed to work together with strategies for delimitation work to begin at a month and Malaysia to recover airspace managed by Singapore under a prior pact during the upcoming few decades.

Mahathir said the two nations will”continue the momentum of positive consequences,” and Lee added that they will find win-win outcomes.

Both countries were temporarily merged in 1963, but separated two decades later due to political and financial differences.