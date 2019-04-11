Simulations Plus (SLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 23.61%. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SLP opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of -0.50. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, insider Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,250,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,982,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,075. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Taglich Brothers lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

