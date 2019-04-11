Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Simulations Plus has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
NASDAQ:SLP opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of -0.50.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $382,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simulations Plus stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Simulations Plus worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Taglich Brothers lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
