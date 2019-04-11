SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 55000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Separately, FinnCap restated an “under review” rating on shares of SimiGon in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

Get SimiGon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SimiGon (SIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/simigon-sim-sets-new-52-week-low-at-9-00.html.

SimiGon Company Profile (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for SimiGon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimiGon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.