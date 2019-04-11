Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 128.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

SLAB opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/silicon-laboratories-slab-position-lifted-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.