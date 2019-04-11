Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.94. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 146528 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of -0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 9,449.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,337,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,982,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,284 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,020,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 1,195.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,798 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

