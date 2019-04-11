ShowHand Price Hits $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $117,219.00 and $164,314.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00343492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.01437512 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00224599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005434 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.