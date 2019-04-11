Shekel Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Shekel has a market capitalization of $127,025.00 and $1.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shekel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Shekel has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00018183 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00015689 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel Coin Profile

Shekel is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 132,077,674 coins. The official website for Shekel is shekel.io . Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin

Shekel Coin Trading

Shekel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shekel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

