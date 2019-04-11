Settlement talks fail in soybean seed Litigation in Tennessee

Attorneys have failed to reach a settlement in a suit claiming a soybean seed firm sold faulty seeds to farmers that were black in Mississippi.

A court filing by attorneys such as Stine Seed Co. claims mediation talks did not result in an agreement to settle the lawsuit.

The suit alleges Stine conspired with a seed salesman to sell defective seeds to the soybean farmers because they are black. The suit claims seeds that are inferior replaced the great seeds before shipping.

Adel, Iowa-based Stine claims fraud and offenses allegations are irresponsible and baseless. Fowlkes hasn’t ruled on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

A court date has not been set.