Settlement talks fail in soybean seed Litigation in Tennessee

Attorneys have failed to reach a settlement in a suit claiming a soybean seed firm sold faulty seeds to farmers that were black in Mississippi.
A court filing by attorneys such as Stine Seed Co. claims mediation talks did not result in an agreement to settle the lawsuit.
The suit alleges Stine conspired with a seed salesman to sell defective seeds to the soybean farmers because they are black. The suit claims seeds that are inferior replaced the great seeds before shipping.
A court date has not been set.