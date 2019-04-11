Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Stake Lifted by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 4.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $25,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a $51.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.22. 10,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $847.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $2,433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,600. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

