Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $53.55 and a one year high of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $662,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $239,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,614 shares of company stock worth $1,233,550. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,091,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,315,000 after acquiring an additional 253,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,892,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

