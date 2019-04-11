Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on RPM International Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 price target on shares of RPM International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

RPM opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. RPM International has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.39%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RPM International by 5,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,112,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,278 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

