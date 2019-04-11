Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Holdings Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.62.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $197,396.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $298,872.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,602,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 47.98% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

