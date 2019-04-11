Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Scholastic worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholastic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,356,000 after purchasing an additional 217,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 100,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,509,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,509,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.75. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

