Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €10.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.60 ($12.33) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHA. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.92 ($11.53).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.80 ($9.07) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

