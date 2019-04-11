SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (SBFFY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.18.

OTCMKTS SBFFY opened at $18.78 on Thursday. SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

About SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

