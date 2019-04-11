Saul Centers (BFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of BFS opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 31.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 85.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 139,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.