Sanofi SA (SNY) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $45.62.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.7395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total value of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

