Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark E. Friis bought 1,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronda M. Mcdowell sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $26,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

